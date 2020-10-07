Parke Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 93.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

