Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Up 6.8%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,455,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,386,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter worth $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pareteum by 11,835.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 464,294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pareteum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

