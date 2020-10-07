Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Up 6%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. 322,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 721,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

