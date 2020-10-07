Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Up 6%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. 322,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 721,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
