Parachute (PAR) Price Down 38% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $231,000.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023412 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 116.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,768,354 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

