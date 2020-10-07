Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.22 million and $1,871.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00259452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.01491787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00156721 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.