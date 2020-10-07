Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Down to $42.60

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $41.00. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 905,786 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.