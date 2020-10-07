Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $35.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

