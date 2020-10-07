Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.69 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.69 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.69 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of PONY stock remained flat at $C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 191,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

