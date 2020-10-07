Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

OXIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,638 ($21.40). 29,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,864. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The firm has a market cap of $911.06 million and a P/E ratio of 28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,570.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,356.18.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

