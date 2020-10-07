Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce $18.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $57.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,577. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

