Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Gap Down to $104.50

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.50, but opened at $101.00. Oxford Biodynamics shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 33,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million and a PE ratio of -27.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.83.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

