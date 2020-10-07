Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

