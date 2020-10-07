Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:ORA traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef purchased 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

