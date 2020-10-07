Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 111,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 213,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.