Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.35. Oriole Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 34,725,774 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

