Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.35. Oriole Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 34,725,774 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

