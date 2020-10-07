Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $91.73 million and $8.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.04815513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

