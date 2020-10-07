OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.67. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 175,319 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEG. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

