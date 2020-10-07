Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.67. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 175,319 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 66.47% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

