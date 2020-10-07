Opus Reaches Market Cap of $222,038.39 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market capitalization of $222,038.39 and $58.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00258700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.01552484 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156345 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

