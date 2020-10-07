OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.02. 5,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,668. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.