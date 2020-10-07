Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. 8,016,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,609,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 333,155 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

