ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.11, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.