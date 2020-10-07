On.Live (ONL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $358.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $281,089.93 and $358.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.04804382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031902 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.