Omni Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $336,109.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00027361 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00434898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,068 coins and its circulating supply is 562,752 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

