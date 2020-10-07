Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 48,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $174,467,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

