OKB (OKB) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00057413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $366.12 million and approximately $81.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.04803168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031910 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

