Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.42

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 58503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

