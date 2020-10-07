Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 7.7%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 7,998,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,529,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

