OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.80 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,544. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

