Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Tops $96.80 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $96.80 million and $26.13 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00259452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.01491787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00156721 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol's genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

