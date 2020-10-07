Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.83. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,801,780 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.80.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

