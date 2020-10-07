Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 24,638,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 31,840,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

