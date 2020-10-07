OAX (OAX) Price Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, OAX has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. OAX has a market cap of $4.45 million and $132,020.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

