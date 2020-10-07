Oasis Petroleum (OAS) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion -$128.24 million 5.80 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.51

Oasis Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 2.14, indicating that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum Competitors 2697 9920 13481 443 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 83.67%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -93.63% 42.68% -0.54%

Summary

Oasis Petroleum peers beat Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.