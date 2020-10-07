Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Up 3.4%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 65,481,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 30,100,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $84,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,028,049 shares of company stock valued at $423,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

