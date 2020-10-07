NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $147.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

