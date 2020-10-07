Nuveen Senior Income Fund (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 606,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,754.90. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,208,471 shares of company stock worth $6,930,675.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

