Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NXQ stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

