Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price Up 6%

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)’s share price rose 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 2,432,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,801,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 259.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,109,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $3,463,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,015,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,881,000 after purchasing an additional 493,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

