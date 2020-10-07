Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.94

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $28.00. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

