Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Achieves $83.51 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $83.51 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $27.15 or 0.00255476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.04803168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031910 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,976,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,075,725 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

