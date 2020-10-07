Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.00. Nuformix shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 8,684,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.20.

Nuformix (LON:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

