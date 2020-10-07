Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.00. Nuformix shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 8,684,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.20.

Nuformix (LON:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

