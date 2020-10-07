NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on NCNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NuCana by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 742,476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NuCana by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,120. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $167.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

