Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.41

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 36696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.
The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.
In other Nuance Communications news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.
