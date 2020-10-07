Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.41

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 36696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

