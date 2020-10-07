Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is optimistic about the strength in its sales leaders, which is driving customer base expansion. Also, management expects its solid product pipe line that includes ageLOC Boost device and Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care to boost growth in the second half of 2020. Incidentally, the company raised its 2020 outlook. Moreover, Nu Skin's efforts to boost customer base are yielding. Notably, the company's customer base increased 29% in second-quarter 2020. However, Nu Skin reported musky results for second-quarter, with sales and earnings falling year over year. Also, gross margin contracted 50 basis points in the quarter due to incremental freight costs and coronavirus related expenses. Apart from this, volatile currency movements are a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUS. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

NUS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,069 shares of company stock worth $2,340,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

