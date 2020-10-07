NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NOW by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 425,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 157.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NOW by 34.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

DNOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

