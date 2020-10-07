Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.00. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 17 shares.

NVUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.