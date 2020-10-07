NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.77. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.47.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 98.23% and a negative return on equity of 797.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.