Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.32

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1411208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of $49.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.