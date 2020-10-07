Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.97

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.97 and last traded at C$40.76, with a volume of 19022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

